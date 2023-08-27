Red Sox can’t hang with explosive Dodgers, drop series finale

Mookie Betts finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a two-run homer in the sixth, as the Red Sox dropped Sunday’s rubber match with the Dodgers, 7-4, at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck labored through four innings, yielding a run and five hits while walking two over 80 pitches. The Red Sox offense scored all their runs on homers — a two-run shot to left by Triston Casas in the sixth, and Justin Turner and Adam Duvall went back-to-back in the eighth. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome one of baseball’s best.