Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Red Sox can’t hang with explosive Dodgers, drop series finale

By Globe staff reportsUpdated August 27, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Mookie Betts was a big headache for the Sox on Sunday.Tanner Pearson for The Boston Globe

Mookie Betts finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a two-run homer in the sixth, as the Red Sox dropped Sunday’s rubber match with the Dodgers, 7-4, at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck labored through four innings, yielding a run and five hits while walking two over 80 pitches. The Red Sox offense scored all their runs on homers — a two-run shot to left by Triston Casas in the sixth, and Justin Turner and Adam Duvall went back-to-back in the eighth. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome one of baseball’s best.

The Red Sox (69-62) begin a three-game series with the Astros on Monday at Fenway.

