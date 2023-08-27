Game 131: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes for series finale

The Red Sox and Dodgers have created a near-playoff atmosphere at Fenway Park this weekend, and they’ll settle the series with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
Tanner Houck made a middling return from a facial fracture on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs in five innings against the Astros — he’ll make his first Fenway start since June 16, when he took a line drive to the cheek that sidelined him for two months.
The Dodgers will likely deploy lefty Caleb Ferguson in an opener role, as he has started and thrown just one inning twice over his last three appearances.
Lineups
DODGERS (79-49): Betts 2B, Freeman 1B, Peralta LF, Muncy 3B, Heyward RF, Outman CF, Busch DH, Rojas SS, Barnes C
Pitching: LHP Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 2.81 ERA)
RED SOX (69-61): Verdugo RF, Turner DH, Devers 3B, Duvall LF, Casas 1B, Story SS, Abreu CF, Wong C, Urías 2B
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-7, 5.08 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Dodgers vs. Houck: Freddie Freeman 0-1, Miguel Rojas 0-1, Amed Rosario 1-7
Red Sox vs. Ferguson: Trevor Story 1-2, Luis Urías 0-2
Stat of the day: Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third in major league history to hit leadoff home runs in three consecutive games on Saturday.
Notes: Adam Duvall homered for the fourth time in the last six games on Saturday ... All three of Houck’s victories came within his first four starts in April. Despite having gone winless since the opening month, Houck has worked at least five innings in 11 of his 14 outings. He has never faced the Dodgers ... Mookie Betts went 3 for 6 with a double, a run, and an RBI in the second game of his return series to Boston. His 14-game hitting streak is the longest active run in the majors and puts him one shy of tying his longest of the season ... Ferguson was also the Dodgers’ opener on Thursday night in Cleveland, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning ... The Sox enter the day 3 ½ games behind the Astros for the final wild-card spot.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.