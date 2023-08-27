Game 131: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes for series finale

The Red Sox and Dodgers have created a near-playoff atmosphere at Fenway Park this weekend, and they’ll settle the series with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Tanner Houck made a middling return from a facial fracture on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs in five innings against the Astros — he’ll make his first Fenway start since June 16, when he took a line drive to the cheek that sidelined him for two months.

The Dodgers will likely deploy lefty Caleb Ferguson in an opener role, as he has started and thrown just one inning twice over his last three appearances.