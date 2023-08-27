Safety is looking like a position of strength for Patriots

“We feel good,” Peppers said after Sunday’s practice. “We’ve all played a lot of ball back there. We mesh well together. We have a year of playing with each other under our belts, so we definitely feel good about things, We know we have a big task at hand — big shoes to fill with the departure of [ Devin McCourty ]. But we know as long as we play together, communicate well, we’ll be OK.”

Jabrill Peppers , Kyle Dugger , and Adrian Phillips , as well as cornerback/safety hybrid Jalen Mills , figure to lead the defense into the season. They check all the boxes: smarts, toughness, versatility, and speed. After watching them dominate for a large portion of the last month, it’s easy to see this group as one of the deepest on the roster, if they can stay healthy.

FOXBOROUGH — There are any number of questions about the Patriots as cuts loom and the regular season starts to come into view. The safety position is not one of them

At the start of the summer, it was easy to wonder how things would look at safety in the post-McCourty Era. But after watching this group play in practices and games, there’s no doubt they can serve as the foundation of the defense, and their coverage skills could help paper over deficiencies of a (relatively) young and inexperienced groups of corners.

Peppers plays with an edge that can make even the most veteran skill-position player uncomfortable. Dugger’s versatility and playmaking skills make him one of the most valuable defenders in the league. Phillips’s skills at deep safety will make it tough for opponents to get behind him. And Mills’s versatility helps account for any potential weakness.

“One of our big things is disguise, to try and confuse quarterbacks as much as possible,” Peppers said. “There are a few different ways we can, and when you have guys with similar skill sets, who can do similar things and line up pretty much anywhere on the field, I think that bodes well for you as a defense.”

While they have distinctive strengths, there’s an asset they share.

“Everybody’s smart — you’re always learning from somebody else,” Dugger said. “You’re always able to see the game and talk about the game. I think everybody is better because of it.”

Peppers has distinguished himself as one of the most energetic defenders in recent Patriots history since joining the team last season. This summer, he kept up a running commentary, on the sidelines and during practices. It’s that energy and attitude that endears him to teammates.

“He’s a dawg,” said defensive lineman Christian Barmore. “I love him.”

“I love it. The energy from him is nonstop,” Dugger said. “He’s always high energy. All the juice, all positive. And you need that. Consistently, day in and day out. It’s been great to come in and share that with him and the rest of the group.”

While it’s easy to see Peppers — the most vocal — as the leader of the group, the burgeoning star is Dugger. The 27-year-old, who had three defensive touchdowns last season, appears poised for a colossal season. It’s no surprise to Peppers, who expects bigger things from Dugger.

“Kyle is one of the smartest football players I’ve been around,” Peppers said. “You will never catch him without his iPad. He’s always watching film. It doesn’t matter if he’s getting treatment, in the hot tub, if he’s eating. In the meeting room before we watch film. During meetings.

“I’ve been around a lot of good players. I’ve been around the league a long time. [He] even inspired me to watch more film. I was watching a lot of film, but when you see a guy with his iPad all the time, taking notes, going way back … he can tell you where coaching styles and schemes come from without us even having our full team meetings. I’ll say that’s definitely one of the things fans don’t know about Kyle.”

Jonathan Jones aims for opener

One familiar face on the practice field Sunday was cornerback Jonathan Jones. The veteran who has been sidelined the last couple weeks with an undisclosed injury, was asked if he was going to be ready for the opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

“That’s the goal. Just taking it day by day to get ready,” he said. “Just trying to get healthy. Just trying to be as healthy as I can heading into the season.”

While he hasn’t been on the field, he’s had a chance to work with some of the younger corners, and sounded optimistic.

“They’re growing,” he said. “The preseason, they’ve grown, they’ve put some games together and got a lot of good reps.”

When it comes to first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, he had a similar perspective.

“He’s come in and worked,” Jones said. “He’s come in and worked every day. And that’s all you can ask for. Try not to make the same mistakes and continue to get better day in day out.”

Hunter Henry healing

Tight end Hunter Henry, who went down with an undisclosed injury early this past week, was among those back at practice. “I’m doing good,” he said. … Among notable cuts leaguewide was wide receiver Denzel Mims, who was let go by Detroit. According to a league source, Mims, who drew the interest of the Patriots before signing with the Lions, hasn’t heard from New England since his release … Another name with local ties, running back James Robinson, was cut loose by the Giants. Robinson was cut in June by the Patriots.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.