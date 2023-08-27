Will these Patriot hopefuls have their roster bubble burst?

Let’s take a look at who is on the bubble . . .

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots have already started to trim their roster down to the requisite 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline, but several critical moves are still to come.

The hype surrounding Cunningham as a quarterback picked up steam after he invigorated the offense in the fourth quarter of the preseason opener. Up until that point, Cunningham had taken snaps primarily as a wide receiver, a position he has never played before.

In either role, Cunningham is a developmental player. The path as a quarterback is more realistic, so the Patriots have to weigh whether his skill set as a dual-threat option is worth exploring — or, at the very least, keeping around for scout-team purposes.

If Cunningham makes the roster, the Patriots would have to include him as one of the 48 players that dress on game day in order to use him on gadget plays. Designating him as the emergency third quarterback under the NFL’s new rule does not allow him to play unless both the starter and backup are injured or disqualified.

If the Patriots release Cunningham, they risk another team claiming him on waivers. All 32 teams passed on Cunningham in the draft, but he garnered interest as a free agent. The Patriots gave him $200,000 in guaranteed money as well as a $30,000 signing bonus.

If Cunningham goes unclaimed, he likely will return on the practice squad.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I still need to work on, but I feel like I put enough good stuff on film to let the coaches make that decision,” Cunningham said Friday. “It’s not my decision. I can only control what I can control. Just keep my head down and keep working.”

Also of note: Cunningham is the most likely candidate to extend coach Bill Belichick’s 19-season streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the initial 53-man roster.

Prediction: IN

WR Kayshon Boutte

After a slow start to camp, Boutte came on strong to end the preseason. For a good stretch, it felt as though every practice featured an impressive catch by the sixth-round pick out of LSU. Boutte is on the smaller side (6 feet, 195 pounds), but his elite hands have reminded people why he was considered the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation coming out of high school.

With Tyquan Thornton injured (upper body) and fellow rookie Demario Douglas limited (shoulder), Boutte has taken advantage of extra reps. He played just three offensive snaps in Friday’s preseason finale, signaling that the coaching staff seems confident in its evaluation.

“As camp went on, he seemed to get stronger and more productive, both in practice and games, really in all of the areas that he worked into,” Belichick said. “That was very encouraging. He showed explosive ability on the field when he played. He’s had a good camp.”

Carrying six wide receivers is rare but not unprecedented for the Patriots. They last did so in 2019.

Prediction: IN

A third tight end

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien certainly will make use of both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, but do the Patriots need a third tight end?

Even though O’Brien’s scheme favors two-tight end packages in the red zone, Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser are likely on the outside looking in. Neither is a serious threat as a pass catcher, and the Patriots can always use a sixth offensive lineman as an additional in-line blocker.

Both players are practice-squad candidates.

Prediction: OUT

RB J.J. Taylor

After trading Pierre Strong, the Patriots need to determine their backfield depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

Taylor has made a strong case for a roster spot, showing off his quickness, improved pass protection, and catch-and-run ability. He also has served as a return specialist. Size has always been a talking point for the 5-foot-6-inch Taylor, entering his fourth season with New England, but his preseason was productive.

“J.J. has just gotten better every year,” Belichick said. “He’s always been a good ball carrier and physical runner for his size. I mean, he’s not little — he’s short, but he’s a thick, strong kid.”

Prediction: IN

Rookie cornerbacks

Ameer Speed and Isaiah Bolden had a few moments on defense and special teams, but neither showed enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. If they clear waivers, both should be back on the practice squad.

At 6 feet, 3 inches, Speed is the tallest defensive back on New England’s roster. In Belichick’s words, “he’s big, he’s long, he’s fast.” But he was only a one-year defensive starter at Michigan State, so the hope is the Patriots can develop him for the future. He also has fared well as part of the kicking game.

Bolden remains in concussion protocol, but is in a similar spot — able to contribute on special teams but still needs to improve as a cornerback. At 6-2, he, too, boasts size.

New England’s cornerback depth could be tested if Jack Jones misses time as a result of his ongoing legal situation, but it seems unlikely that Speed and Bolden would see the field on defense. They project as promising prospects.

Prediction: OUT

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.