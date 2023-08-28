Founder of failed Fyre Festival is attempting a sequel

“Since 2016 FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world,” he wrote in his Aug. 22 statement. “We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry.” This time around, he assured, he’s working with “the best logistical and infrastructure partners,” and revenue from ticket sales “will be held in escrow until the final date is announced.”

A year and a half after his release from federal prison, Billy McFarland has another big idea: Fyre Festival II. The founder of the fraudulent festival, who spent nearly four years behind bars until his release in March 2022 , posted a video to his Instagram l ast week announcing pre-sale tickets for the second iteration of Fyre Festival, which he said is returning to the Caribbean late next year. In an update that he shared to the same account two days later, McFarland claimed that the first release of tickets had already sold out; the festival website indicated that initial pre-sale consisted of only 100 tickets.

In an Aug. 20 video, McFarland said that the idea for the sequel came to him during a “seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

Wearing what looked like a silken white bathrobe, he explained to his followers that it had been “the absolute wildest journey to get here,” adding that he’d written a 50-page plan outlining exactly how he’d “make the impossible happen.”

The implosion of the original Fyre Festival in 2017 was the subject of a searing 2019 documentary from VICE and Netflix that revealed a hotbed of disorganization and miscommunication behind the festival’s outwardly glitzy scenes. Leading up to the now infamous weekend in the Bahamas, a firestorm of social media marketing promoted what was supposed to be a high-end, luxurious getaway complete with world-class food, musical performances, and celebrity appearances. Instead, attendees arrived on the island of Great Exuma to find a festival-gone-wrong: shoddy tents, soggy cheese sandwiches, unpaid local laborers, and cancellations from most of the musical acts.

The following year, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for Fyre-related charges including wire fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Prosecutors said that McFarland had defrauded the festival’s investors and ticket vendors of about $26 million, and that he had pleaded guilty to a separate “‘sham ticket scheme’ in which he sold bogus tickets to fashion, music, and sporting events,” CNN reported.

Trash and remnants of the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas still littered the site months after the festival was canceled in 2017. NYT

Commenters on McFarland’s posts wasted no time in roasting the entrepreneur, who still owes millions to those he scammed. “This is a really elaborate way to tell us that you miss prison,” one wrote. Another waxed poetic about wishing they had “the confidence to announce an onsale in a robe.”

So far, McFarland has announced no details about the festival, including its location or lineup. The festival website merely says it’s set for December 2024 in “The Caribbean.”

Still, some people are reportedly buying what he’s selling. CBS reported on a couple who had spent $550 each on tickets to Fyre Festival II, noting that their “main concern” was that they didn’t know if “big headliners will be willing to, you know, take that risk to be in something so controversial.”

But the couple remains “optimistic,” they said. “We’re gonna expect that there may be some cheese sandwiches.”

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.