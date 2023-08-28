Danaher buys Abcam, which has 250 employees in Waltham, for $5.7 billion

Washington-based Danaher Corp. said Monday it will buy Abcam Plc, the British maker of antibodies and reagents ― which has about 250 employees in Waltham ― in a deal valued at $5.7 billion, including debt.

Danaher said it will pay $24 a share for Abcam, beating out rivals in a competition to buy the manufacturer of supplies for the life sciences industry whose products are used by about 750,000 researchers.

Abcam is expected to operate as a stand-alone company and brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences division, advancing Danaher’s strategy to help analyze complex diseases and accelerate drug discovery, Danaher said. The deal is expected to close in mid-2024.