Farmers Insurance says it is cutting 2,400 jobs in bid to ensure long-term profitability

NEW YORK — Farmers Insurance said Monday it will lay off 11 percent of its workforce — about 2,400 employees — as part of a corporate restructuring aimed at increasing its efficiency and long-term profitability.

The California-based insurer owned by Swiss giant Zurich Insurance Group said the job cuts will impact all lines of its business. Monday was the last working day at the company for most employees impacted by the layoffs, Farmers confirmed to the Associated Press.

In a statement announcing the job cuts, Raul Vargas, Farmers Group Inc. president and CEO, alluded to “existing conditions” in the insurance industry.