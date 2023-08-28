Tell us: Are you a T.J.Maxx fiend?

T.J. Maxx has long been popular with consumers, especially those who like to “treasure hunt” for unexpected bargains or discounted brands.
But the retailer is enjoying particularly strong sales this year; during the last quarter, TJX said same store sales rose 6 percent while Target and Macy’s have struggled.
One possible explanation is inflation. As prices rise, consumers have cut back on discretionary purchases such as fashion, furniture, and electronics. But consumers have shown a willingness to spend if a retailer can provide compelling value or surprises.
TJX is seizing the moment by opening new stories and buying unsold inventory from other retailers. Therefore, retailers’ pain has been TJX’s gain.
