Tufts resident assistants set to strike on freshman move-in day

Organizer and second-year RA David Whittingham said the strike comes after the university repeatedly refused to respond to union demands for a new wage structure that includes a semesterly stipend. The RAs are otherwise compensated with free housing and a meal plan.

Around 150 undergraduate resident assistants at the Medford-based school have authorized a one-day strike for Tuesday, Aug. 29, when hundreds of first-year students are slated to move in to campus housing.

Move-in day may look chaotic at Tufts University this year.

Nearly 90 percent of workers voted to strike last week.

“After half a year of bargaining in which the university has refused to offer any wages to among its most vital student workers, we’ve been left with virtually no other choice,” Whittingham wrote in a statement.

Traditionally, RAs supervise dozens of students, mediate disputes, and host events in exchange for discounted housing and meal plans. But starting last year, a growing crop of these student workers — at Boston University and Mount Holyoke College, for example — began organizing for additional pay and a voice in the workplace.

Tufts University spokesperson Kalimah Knight said that the administration “is committed to continuing to bargain in good faith and hopes the RAs will return to the table and work with us to reach their first contract.”

She added that Tufts has made “robust contingency plans” to support students through move-in without the resident assistants.

Tufts RAs voted to unionize with the Office and Professional Employees International Union in December and have been in contract negotiations since February.

But talks started to heat up in early August, when the RAs returned for training before the academic year, said organizer Anisha Uppal-Sullivan. The university had shrugged off demands for compensation for several months and declined to schedule another bargaining session ahead of move-in, she said.

In response, the union authored a letter requesting the administration take their requests for pay seriously. The two parties met again on Friday.

There, “the university threatened to retaliate against the student workers, threatening to fire them, replace them, and take away their housing,” a statement from the union read.

Uppal-Sullivan said the only way the strike would be called off would be if the university agreed to a bargaining session immediately and proposed an agreement that includes a wage stipend.

“We’re hoping to come to any kind of compromise,” Whittingham added, “so we can call off the strike.”

Higher-education institutions have experienced unprecedented waves of unionization since the pandemic began. Graduate students at Boston University and MIT organized, shortly before resident assistants at Tufts and nearby local schools followed suit. Six thousand non-tenure-track researchers and faculty at Harvard University also joined the union push earlier this year.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_.