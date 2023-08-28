A luxurious new way for Bostonians to fly to Bermuda, with a hefty price tag to match

BermudAir, a start-up boutique airline, will fly Embraer E175 s that have been fitted with what the airline refers to as “aisle-class” seats. A standard Embraer E175 is designed to accommodate 80 passengers. BermudAir is stripping the planes down to 30 seats — which it calls suites — allowing customers room to spread out for the two-hour flight.

It’s a novel and comfortable concept for those who can handle the steep cost. BermudAir will begin offering all-business-class flights from Boston to Bermuda beginning this fall for $1,000 each way on small planes that have been designed with upscale travelers in mind.

“We believe that travel should be a luxurious and comfortable experience for every passenger,” the airline said in a press release announcing the new route. “Our aisle-class seats are designed as suites, providing an exceptional level of comfort and privacy.”

BermudAir will begin service on Aug. 31 with $199 and $249 flights, one way, from Boston to Bermuda. However, these introductory flights will be flown on the old-school Embraer E175s before they are made over into all-business-class planes. The price jumps to $999 each way on Nov. 1 when the posh, aisle-class Embraer E175s is introduced.

A BermudAir Embraer E175. The airline plans to outfit the small planes with 30 suites. BermudAir

The flights will run six days a week and include wi-fi, in-seat power outlets, light meals, and cocktails, including the famous Bermuda Rum Swizzle, the national drink of Bermuda. With storage incorporated into the seats, there is no need for overhead bins. That means the cabin feels more spacious overhead, and you won’t be stuck waiting to get off the plane while passengers fish their carry-ons from above.

BermudAir is Bermuda’s first carrier, and its executive team is comprised of former executives from United Airlines, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

The airline will also offer a year-round boost to Bermuda’s tourism, but the price will likely reduce the number of leisure travelers who take advantage of the route. For perspective: You can take a seven-day cruise from Boston to Bermuda on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship in March for $600, per personal double occupancy.

But for those who prefer a two-hour journey with a Rum Swizzle, BermudAir is an appealing alternative.

