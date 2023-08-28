Touring North America, singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age

NEW YORK — With British pop singer Maisie Peters’s tour across North America underway, there’s one city she’s particularly looking forward to playing: Sacramento, Calif.

Peters’s tour in the United States and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.” Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and whom she has already opened for in Europe and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement — her biggest headlining show so far.

Advertisement

“It was very surreal, it was like a real moment,” Peters, 23, said in a Zoom call. “Not many artists get to do something like that.”

These are hardly the biggest crowds Peters and her band have seen — they played Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June and Chicago’s Lollapalooza, their first US festival, earlier this month. Two shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Sheeran in March, brought in a record 215,000 fans.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

But this tour — which includes a date at Roadrunner in Boston Oct. 11 — is their own. And it is a celebration of “The Good Witch,” an album Peters says she feels “at peace with,” because it accomplished her goal: reflecting who she is now. It debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts.

It is also music that easily soundtracks what people online have fondly labeled the "summer of girlhood" — a celebration of all things nostalgic and angsty, pink and sequined, emotional and overly analytical — in the wake of events like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the release of Gerwig's "Barbie." Peters embraces that categorization.

Advertisement

“It’s the classic teenage girl in their 20s, fun. And I’m such a teenage girl in my 20s,” she said of her shows, using the tongue-in-cheek phrase that’s been the subject of thousands of tweets and TikToks, often referencing fandoms, avoidant adulting, and nostalgia. In the best way possible, she says, the shows feel “like a birthday party when you’re in middle school.”

The album, and that energy, “feels very right,” she said. “It’s very calming and nice to feel so secure and confident in what you made, and to get to share that with the world.”

At Radio City earlier in August, fans wore beaded friendship bracelets and baby tees embroidered with Peters’s most memed lyrical quips: “Little miss unstable,” “I am unhinged,” and the line she wore on her own shirt at Glastonbury, “Women’s hearts are lethal weapons.” Halfway through her set, Peters — ever the fangirl herself — wove a cover of One Direction’s “Night Changes” into a medley of songs spanning her discography, in homage to her own growth, but also her fans’.

Of her shows, she said, “I just love seeing people so wholly in the moment, just losing their minds and making friends.”

At Radio City, Peters paused while performing “Not Another Rockstar,” a fan favorite.

Looking up at the venue’s balconies, she yelled: “Who’s the rock star now?”