13 youths arrested after brawls at Boston Common cinema, South Bay mall

“Officers observed the large group of juveniles causing disturbances,” police said in a statement. “Multiple Juveniles failed to disperse from the area and became confrontational with officers. As officers attempted to apprehend suspects, they were met with resistance by other juveniles who began to assault officers.”

Boston police said eight juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 17 were arrested on charges stemming from the South Bay fracas, which was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Thirteen juveniles are facing charges in connection with two brawls Sunday at the Boston Common movie theater and at the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester, where teens have repeatedly been arrested amid gatherings that have sometimes turned violent, police said.

Boston police needed backup from State Police and “from multiple Districts” to quell the commotion, according to the statement.

The charges leveled at the youths include delinquent to wit, assault and battery; delinquent to wit, assault and battery on a police officer; affray; disorderly conduct; disturbing the peace; and resisting arrest, the statement said.

Three of the youths were girls and five were boys, police said.

In the second incident Sunday, officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a fight involving a large group at 175 Tremont St., the address of the AMC Boston Common 19.

A total of five juveniles were arrested in connection with that case, according to police. Their ages and specific charges weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

An email alert sent out after 11 p.m. Sunday by Emerson College, located on Tremont Street, said the disturbance was ongoing and had moved from Tremont to the intersection of Washington and Avery streets, near Emerson’s Paramount Center and Downtown Crossing.

The earlier brawl at South Bay was the latest in a string of violent incidents at the shopping center. On Aug. 16, four teenagers were arrested after assaulting another teen in a seemingly random attack at the shopping center, police said.

Six teenagers were also arrested at the shopping center on July 31, after fighting broke out among a group of young people. One officer was head-butted by a teenager during the chaos, and another had a radio stolen, police said.

The 13 youths arrested Sunday in connection with the South Bay and cinema house incidents are all expected to face arraignment Monday in Boston Juvenile Court, according to authorities.

The defendants weren’t named due to their ages.

