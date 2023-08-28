2 men charged with burning freight train car in Westfield

Hundley was arraigned Thursday in Westfield District Court, where pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf on all charges and a judge ordered him held at the Hampden County House of Correction in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, court records show. He is due back in court Sept. 21.

Johnny Hundley, 23, of Southwick, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering into a railway car, two counts of burning a building, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,200, and trespassing on railway property, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and court records.

Two men have been arrested on allegations that they broke into a railway freight car, burned its contents, and destroyed nearby property this month in Westfield, officials said Monday.

The second suspect, Brandon Jasorkowski, 25, who has addresses in Chicopee and Connecticut, was arrested Friday in Connecticut and faces the same charges as Hundley, state fire officials said. Jasorkowski is expected to face extradition back to Massachusetts.

An attorney for Hundley did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Monday evening. There was no attorney listed for Jasorkowski in court records.

Hundley and Jasorkowski were arrested in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which railway cars north of Notre Dame Street were damaged by fire and vandalism, the statement said.

Just after 6:45 p.m., the Westfield Fire Department responded to the area and found a freight car with its doors open and heavy fire inside, officials said.

Firefighters cut their way into the railway car to fight the blaze, which destroyed the car’s contents, fire officials said. Investigators also found evidence of forced entry and other property damage at the scene, the statement said.

Both men were arrested based on evidence from a joint investigation by the Westfield Police Department, Westfield Fire Department, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the statement said.

Officials also received information and assistance from the community throughout their investigation, state fire officials said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.