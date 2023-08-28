Amesbury woman injured after vehicle collides with cement truck in Ipswich

She was taken to Beverly Hospital by an Action EMS ambulance, according to the statement, which did not disclose her condition. The cement truck driver was not injured.

The driver, an Amesbury woman whose name was not released, became trapped inside the vehicle, Ipswich police said in a statement . It took emergency responders about 15 minutes to free her using hydraulic tools, the statement said.

A vehicle collided nearly head-on with a cement truck on High Street in Ipswich on Monday afternoon, leaving a 55-year-old driver with injuries, police said.

An investigation found that the woman drove across the center line of High Street and struck a Rowley Ready Mix cement truck, the statement said.

Ipswich police and fire responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a report of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck near 282 High St., on a section of Route 1A, police said.

The crash caused a significant fuel spill from the cement truck, which emergency responders worked to contain to the roadway, the statement said.

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection came to the crash scene, along with an environmental clean-up company will remove any traces of the spill by Tuesday, the statement said.

Traffic in the area was affected by the crash for about two hours, police said.

The Ipswich Fire Department also responded to several other emergency calls during the crash response, police said. Call and off-duty firefighters handled the other calls, the statement said.

Ipswich fire and police were assisted at the scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Ipswich Department of Public Works, Coady’s Heavy Towing, Paul’s Towing, the Ipswich Utilities Department, and State Police, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

“I want to thank members of the public for their patience as we responded to this major crash,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in the statement. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we go about our duties.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.