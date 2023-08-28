Bicyclist dies after crash with UPS truck in Newton

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle at the intersection of Watertown and Bridge streets and found the critically injured man, Ryan’s office said.

The 57-year-old Newton man, whose name was not released, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

A bicyclist died following a crash with a UPS truck in Newton on Monday evening, officials said.

The initial investigation suggests that a UPS truck was traveling east on Watertown Street and turning left onto Bridge Street while the cyclist was traveling west on Watertown Street, Ryan’s office said.

Advertisement

The driver of the UPS truck, a 57-year-old Newton man whose name was not released, stayed at the scene after the crash, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Ryan’s office, Newton police, and State Police.

“Officers are currently on scene investigating the cause of the crash and a portion of Watertown Street remains closed,” Newton police said in a Facebook post Monday night.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area until it’s re-opened.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller called the crash “deeply upsetting.”

“At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts,” Fuller said in a statement Monday night.

Newton police were not immediately available for comment Monday night.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.