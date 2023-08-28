Block Island police officer accused of assault during arrest of Connecticut man

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — A local police officer is accused of assaulting a 20-year-old Connecticut man whom he charged with assaulting him.

Officer James Baino, 48, was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of assault and battery. He is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 7.

Baino is accused of assaulting Richard Morrell, of New Milford, Conn., during an arrest on June 18. Baino had charged Morrell with assaulting him and causing bodily injury, which is a felony, as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.