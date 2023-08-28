Remembering the people who made the Boston Tea Party happen, 250 years later

John Palmer, the president of the Hopkinton Historical Society, said he wasn’t even aware that the Hopkinton native had taken part in the Boston Tea Party until the event organizers contacted him. When they informed him about Dickman’s participation, he said he was “flabbergasted.”

On Sunday a special ceremony was held in honor of John Dickman, a Hopkinton resident who took part in the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773, and a commemorative marker was placed at his gravesite in Evergreen Cemetery.

Sunday’s event was put on by members of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and a consortium of organizations known as Revolution 250, whose goal is to make sure that every Boston Tea Party participant receives a commemorative plaque. The initiative is part of series of activities leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, which will be held in December and will feature a grand-scale, live reenactment of the historic event.

Palmer said dozens of people attended the ceremony in Hopkinton on Sunday.

“It was good,” Palmer said in a phone interview Monday. “For a small town, we had a pretty good turnout.”

Dickman was born in Hopkinton on Nov. 6, 1749 and he was 24 years old when he participated in the Boston Tea Party. Dickman served in the Revolutionary War from 1775 to 1777. After that he returned to Hopkinton where he lived until he died on March 6, 1833. He and his wife Phebe had 10 children, according to a statement put out by the event organizers.

Dickman’s son-in-law, Colonel Artemas Fay, later shared his father-in-law’s recollections of the infamous Tea Party, recalling “how the great long chests went splash into the sea,” the statement said.

Dickman’s plaque was the 132nd commemorative Boston Tea Party marker to be placed at the gravesite of a known Boston Tea Party participant.

To date, 131 other Boston Tea Party plaques have been placed in cemeteries elsewhere in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Ohio, and Michigan, according to the event organizers.

The next marker will be placed in Rhode Island on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at the grave of John Spurr in in Swan Point Cemetery at 585 Blackstone Boulevard in Providence.

More information about that event (and others) can be found online at www.BostonTeaParty250.com.

