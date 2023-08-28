Carlson’s early exit renews calls for limiting early voting or using ranked-choice voting

Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers urged the General Assembly and Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore to revisit the early voting time frame, saying, “The 20-day in-person early voting period is too long of a period, especially when the primary and in-person voting for the general election are less than 45 days apart.”

The Rhode Island Republican Party on Monday called for shortening the state’s 20-day early-voting period, noting that Carlson’s name will remain on the Sept. 5 primary ballot even though he ended his campaign following a WPRI-12 report that he was asked not to return to teach at Williams College after an inappropriate text to a graduating senior.

PROVIDENCE — Democrat Don Carlson’s decision to drop out of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race on Sunday is prompting renewed calls to limit early voting or to adopt ranked-choice voting.

Advertisement

By contrast, he said, “A five-day in-person early voting period will ensure Rhode Islanders who cannot cast their ballot on Election Day can still take advantage of in-person early voting by visiting their local board of canvassers to cast their vote.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, called the GOP statement “a knee-jerk reaction to what is a fairly common occurrence in elections all across the country.”

“This is not the first time a candidate has withdrawn from a race but remained on the ballot, and it won’t be the last time,” he said. “Restricting a popular and secure way for voters to vote is not the right reaction.”

In offering 20 days of early voting, Rhode Island is matching the national average in the 47 states that offer early voting, Marion said. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the three states that don’t offer early in-person voting are Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire, and Marion said Alabama and Mississippi “are two states not exactly known for protecting voting rights”

Advertisement

For decades, Rhode Island offered a 20-day emergency mail ballot period, he said. But during the pandemic in 2020, that was converted to a de facto in-person early voting system, and in 2022 that process was renamed as early voting as part of the Let RI Vote Act, he said.

Michael J. Garman, executive director of Ocean State Ranked Choice Voting, argued that Rhode Island should adopt ranked-choice voting rather than curtailing early voting in response to the Carlson situation.

“As of Mr. Carlson’s announcement of his withdrawal, 4,928 voters had already cast their ballots,” the nonprofit group said in a statement. “Anyone who voted for him will be furious to learn that their vote is going to waste.”

As of noon Monday, the secretary of state’s RI Voter Turnout Tracker showed that 5,174 people had already cast their ballots in Rhode Island this year, including 2,712 early in-person votes and 2,462 mail ballots. But 58 of those votes were cast in special elections in the Second Congressional District, in Foster and Senate District 1, the secretary of state’s office confirmed.

“To prevent a repeat of this situation in the future, we must implement ranked-choice voting in order to ensure that supporters of withdrawn candidates still have a fair say by having their second choices count,” Garman said. “No voter should be punished because their favorite candidate dropped out.”

Advertisement

In ranked-choice elections, voters rank candidates from their most favorite to least favorite. When ranked choice ballots are tabulated, if a candidate receives a majority of votes, they win. But if no candidate gets a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. If a voter’s first-choice candidate is eliminated, their vote is counted for their next choice. The process repeats until a candidate amasses a majority of votes.

“So if someone drops out like Don Carlson did, his supporters’ votes would go to their second choice, and those votes wouldn’t be wasted,” Garman said. “Voters need to be able to express more preferences than just a single candidate.”

While Rhode Island’s congressional race provides the most recent example of the problem, Garman said that in 2020 more than 3 million votes were wasted across the country on candidates who withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary between the time voters cast their ballots and their states’ primary days, representing over 8 percent of the total votes cast. And he said nearly 6 percent of the votes were wasted in the 2016 Republican presidential nominating contest.

Marion said Common Cause Rhode Island supports ranked-choice voting.

For one thing, it would have ensured that those who’d already cast votes for Carlson would still have a say in the eventual outcome of the race, he said. Also, he said, “We’re dealing with a larger field where people might want to express their preference for multiple candidates. That’s especially helpful in the absence of public polling, allowing voters to feel more confidence about casting their first-choice vote for a candidate they prefer but that might not be as viable.”

Advertisement

Amore issued a statement saying, “Early voting provides voters with the flexibility to cast their ballot on a day of their choosing based on their personal preference and schedule. Early voting only makes the ballot box more accessible, and does not restrict anyone’s ability to vote on election day or by mail if they prefer. I believe strongly that early voting is an important piece of our elections process, and that providing more accessibility to voters only strengthens our system.

The secretary of state’s spokesperson, Faith Chybowski, said Amore is open to conversations about ranked-choice voting, but his main concern is building voter confidence in how the ranked-choice system works.

“At a time when misinformation presents a real threat to our democracy, it is critical that voters understand and have confidence in our elections system, including how we audit the process after the election,” she said. “Secretary Amore is also concerned that it is unclear how a risk-limiting audit will be conducted following a ranked-choice election, which is a critical component of our existing elections system that strengthens voter confidence.”

Meanwhile, the state Board of Elections on Monday notified all communities in the First Congressional District that Carlson has dropped out and directed them to put signs in their early voting booths and the booths that will be used on primary day. The board also advised the communities to put signs in the entrance to the voting area or near any posters or signs that voters will be reviewing prior to casting their ballots.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.