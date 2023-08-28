The East Side of Providence is Importantville

Regunberg, who is seen as the frontrunner in the primary, used to represent part of the East Side when he was in the General Assembly, and remains the favorite to win this part of the city. Don’t forget: he ran Angel Taveras’s East Side operation during the 2010 mayoral race, so he has a long track record. He also counts Councilwomen Helen Anthony and Sue AnderBois, as well as state Senator Tiara Mack, among his key endorsements.

With a week to go, former state representative Aaron Regunberg, former President Biden aide Gabe Amo, and state Senator Sandra Cano are making strong cases on the East Side, while Ward 1 Councilman John Goncalves still figures to perform well because he represents Fox Point, College Hill, and Wayland Square.

The East Side of Providence loves to play kingmaker in politics, and the leading candidates in next week’s special Democratic primary for the First Congressional District are doing everything they can to build strength (or avoid getting blown out) within the district’s most reliable voting base.

Cano turned heads last week by winning the endorsement of state Senator Sam Zurier, who said he was initially planning to stay out of the primary. She also touts support from state Representatives Edith Ajello and Rebecca Kislak and former senator Gayle Goldin.

Amo doesn’t quite have the same backing from elected officials, but he just rolled out a TV commercial that features retired Providence Journal columnist M. Charles Bakst, and he got a nice endorsement from Providence Monthly publisher Barry Fain. He’s also a darling among the Gina Raimondo-types on the East Side.

Goncalves doesn’t have a chance to win the primary, but he likely cuts into any candidate’s hopes of winning big on the East Side. The Cano and Amo camps love the idea of Goncalves potentially spoiling the day for Regunberg.

As is always the case, a key question is turnout.

In a traditional Democratic primary, the East Side can typically be counted on for anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 votes. It is generally accepted that district-wide turnout will be tiny in this special primary, but that might not be the case among the highly informed part of the electorate.

It’s worth noting that two of the most high-profile names on the East Side have not endorsed in this race: former US representative David Cicilline and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. Both men are getting bombarded with questions about the race every time they walk into Seven Stars, but they appear to be content with staying on the sidelines.

