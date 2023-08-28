Foxborough man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleborough

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, the statement said.

Th 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement .

A Foxborough man was killed in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in North Attleborough late Monday afternoon, State Police said.

Another driver, a 61-year-old man from Providence, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

An investigation found that a 2006 Buick LaCrosse driven by a 50-year-old man from Cranston, R.I., collided near Exit 7 on I-95 with a late-model Cadillac Escalade driven by the Providence man, who lost control of the SUV, entered the median, and struck a 2015 Jaguar XJ, driven by the Foxborough man, the statement said.

The man from Cranston allegedly drove away after initially stopping, State Police said.

At around 4:15 p.m., State Police responded to reports of a crash near Exit 7 and found the Cadillac and Jaguar with serious damage, police said. Witnesses told police that the Buick fled the scene, the statement said.the

About 5 p.m., Attleboro police located a Buick that matched a description broadcast by State Police and that had front-end damage and a flat tire, State Police said.

State Police went to Attleboro and contacted the man associated with the Buick, State Police said. The investigation into whether he was the driver who was involved in the crash and then allegedly drove away is ongoing, the statement said.

All I-95 northbound lanes were closed while victims were assisted and the scene was secured, State Police said. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m., the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by State Police. North Attleborough fire, Attleboro fire, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

No further information was available Monday night.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.