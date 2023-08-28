Four people facing illegal gun charges in connection with shooting that wounded eight at Caribbean celebration due in court

Boston police located surveillance video of the violence, which showed an officer applying a tourniquet on a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was identified as Fernandez, who was “was subsequently arrested for the shooting and is being guarded at a local hospital,” police said.

Gerald Vick and Dwayne Frances, both 30, and Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez, 21, are scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on illegal gun possession charges, officials said. Vick and Francis were each allegedly armed with 9-millimeter pistols, officials said.

Three men and one teenager who allegedly played a role in the gunfire that wounded eight people Saturday and sent hundreds attending the J’ouvert celebration in Dorchester running for safety are due in court Monday.

Advertisement

A fourth person arrested at the shooting scene on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester is a 17-year-old who is scheduled to appear in Boston Juvenile Court, officials said. Police allegedly seized a Polymer 80 pistol and charged the teenager, whose name was not released, with illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

All four are being investigated for possibly being responsible for gunfire that broke out around 7:45 a.m. Saturday as hundreds of people were on Talbot Avenue participating in an annual celebration of Caribbean culture.

Eight adults — including Fernandez, who was shot in the leg — were wounded near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue. All of the victims were adults, ranging in age between 21 to 43. None of the injuries were life threatening, Boston police said.

“It should be noted that there were 100s of people at the parade who were forced to scatter due to the gunshots,” Boston police wrote in a report about the shootings.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox on Saturday said that the shooting violence did not involve people participating in J’ouvert, but stemmed from an altercation between two groups nearby.

Advertisement

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing and could lead to new charges against the four, officials said.

J’ouvert, which means “daybreak,” comes after a night of parties, and includes a parade, with people dancing to the sound of drums. It precedes the city’s traditional daylong Caribbean Carnival, which features participants marching through the city in colorful, elaborate costumes.

Mayor Michelle Wu denounced the shootings on Saturday. With the mayor’s backing the Caribbean Carnival was held as scheduled.

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.