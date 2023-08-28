Unsettled weather, showers midweek will turn into a great Labor Day weekend

A frontal system will eventually pass offshore Wednesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of it, a southerly flow of air will move more moisture northward. Dew points will climb from the 60s into the lower 70s Wednesday morning. This will feel quite uncomfortable and tropical. Air conditioners will be humming once again.

Clearing had taken place over most of New England by early Monday afternoon. Note Tropical Storm Idalia south of Florida and Hurricane Franklin west of Bermuda.

Fog and drizzle dissipated pretty quickly Monday morning and have left us with a beautiful afternoon. The weather over the next few days will take a downward turn before heading into positive territory for the holiday weekend. First though, in keeping with the wet and humid summer we’ve had, more of both are on the way.

Advertisement

Humid air with high dew points will be evident on Wednesday across New England. WeatherBELL

Along with the higher humidity will come showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could contain some tropical downpours, and there’s even the chance for street and basement flooding typical for the summer of 2023. The predicted rate of rainfall below shows the area of rain forecast to move across southern New England Wednesday prior to drier air moving in Thursday.

Rain, some of it heavy is forecast to cross southern New England Wednesday. Tropical Tidbits

While we are experiencing tropical humidity this week, a powerful storm will be slamming into Florida. Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the west coast of Florida, most likely north of Tampa. How strong it is upon landfall remains to be seen. When storms are forecast to become this strong they can fluctuate while undergoing eyewall replacement cycles. Depending on timing, the storm can move inland on the upper or lower part of the cycle. The practical result of this is that when the storm ultimately makes landfall, it may or may not be at its most intense.

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches the west coast of Florida this week. NOAA

Nevertheless, residents of that area of Florida should be listening to local authorities and heeding evacuation instructions as required.

Back at home, drier and cooler air will be arriving Thursday. As for the upcoming weekend, temperatures will be below average to start the stretch between Thursday and Labor Day but end up above average by the end. Look for highs in the lower 70s Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the weekend.

Advertisement

Dry air will replace the humidity on Thursday with lower dew points and sunshine. WeatherBELL

As long as weather systems keep moving in the direction I’m expecting, it looks to me like we will have sunshine. The warming trend looks to continue into the first part of September with above-average temperatures likely.

It would seem ironic and rather cruel to have some of the nicest weather of summer after Labor Day this year, but the atmosphere doesn’t care about the calendar.

Much warmer-than-average conditions are expected to start in September. The beach weather isn’t done yet. NOAA



