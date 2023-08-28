Husband of ‘Lady of the Dunes’ killed her in Provincetown in 1974, DA concludes

Investigators have concluded that the “Lady of the Dunes,” whose mutilated body was discovered in the dunes on Race Point in Provincetown in July 1974, was killed by her husband.

Monday’s announcement by Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois marked the end of a case that took a half-century to close, and had only been solved with help of modern DNA technology.

The FBI announced in October that through DNA analysis, genealogy research, and painstaking police work, the victim had been identified as Ruth Marie Terry, a Tennessee native, wife, and mother who was 37 years old when her body was discovered by a young girl walking her dog. Authorities said the hunt for her killer was focused on Terry’s husband of five months, Guy Rockwell Muldavin, a New York native suspected of murdering a prior wife and stepdaughter in 1960.