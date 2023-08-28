‘The light in the room’: Friends, family remember hockey player killed in Salem crash

“I was so nervous, and he brought me in so well,” Carpenter said. “We were more than just teammates; we were best friends.”

“There was nobody like Kory and nobody who ever will be like him — he made school fun for me,” said Brady Carpenter, who first met Ouellette as a shy eighth grader in a new school playing on the same hockey team.

Less than a day after police reported the death of Kory Ouellette, a celebrated high school hockey player from Salem, condolences flooded in Monday from friends, family, and former teammates.

Salem police said Ouellette, 20, was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Puritan Road. The department did not have any updates Monday on the investigation.

Advertisement

Ouellette’s father, Steven Ouellette, said the crash occurred “300 yards from our home” as his son was on his way home, and the tragedy has deeply shaken the family.

“I don’t have too many words. I miss him dearly,” his father said by phone. “I’m still trying to process what happened myself.”

Ouellette said his son had a lifelong love of hockey and baseball, and that the family always “did everything together.”

“He loved his dogs and his two brothers beyond belief,” he added.

A 2021 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Lynn, Kory Ouellette and his older brother, Kyle, were a force on the hockey team, said the boys’ coach, Mark Lee.

“My fondest memory was seeing how they both got along . . . they really did a lot for St. Mary’s hockey,” Lee said. “On or off the ice, Kyle was always looking out for his brother Kory, and vice versa.”

Lee remembered Ouellette’s participation in the school’s state championship-winning team in 2017, and said of the young player: “When you make our team as an eighth grader, you know you got some talent.”

Advertisement

But even when he wasn’t playing, Lee said, Ouellette still showed up for his team.

“He was the type of kid, when he was on the bench, to be as actively involved as if he was in the game,” Lee said. “He had a personality that was larger than life, one of those guys that wherever he was, you knew he was around.”

Nico Scalli, who played alongside Ouellette in 2017 and 2018, said they bonded as two of the shorter players on the team.

“He really embodied the expression, ‘It’s not about the size of the dog, it’s about the fight in the dog,’” Scalli said. “He always had a fire under his butt for the game — no one needed to light it for him.”

Whether at weekly pasta dinners or killing time before practice, Ouellette was “always someone you could count on if you were down in the dumps to put a smile on your face,” Scalli said, quick with a joke or a grin.

“He was a lot more than just a really good hockey player,” added Anthony Bono, who played alongside Ouellette and Scalli. “In all my memories, I don’t think I ever saw him not smiling — that was Kory.”

Brothers Damon and Dante Maribito, who grew up playing hockey with Kyle and Kory Ouellette, said their families have known one another for over a decade.

“We all played together on our dad’s club hockey team, and from the time Kory was 5 or 6, he was a big bundle of energy and that’s never changed,” Dante Maribito said.

Advertisement

Marc Zampanti, a team captain during the 2017 championship season, said he mentored Ouellette for much of his first year, and always appreciated the young player’s respect for his teammates and for the game.

“He played a huge role in our team’s win, even though he was so young,” Zampanti said. “He was looking to be better everyday . . . truly a student of the game.”

Zampanti said Ouellette’s good humor was widely recognized by his teammates and around school. He recalled the last time he saw Ouellette, at a St. Mary’s alumni hockey game earlier this year, and said he was the same “fearless guy, the light in the room.”

“On the rink, too, it was like nothing had changed,” Zampanti said. “Right away, he was ready to suit up and play.”

Damon Maribito, who also saw Ouellette most recently at the alumni game, said he recognized his old teammate’s friendly smile immediately.

“It’s not that long ago that I was on the couch at his house with his dad and brother, watching ‘Impractical Jokers,’ ” he said, referring to a TV prank show. “It’s so heart-wrenching what happened, I’m really gonna miss him.”

Ouellette’s most recent post on Instagram received dozens of comments from friends sending love and condolences to his family. A GoFundMe page created by a woman who identified herself as Ouellette’s cousin quickly surpassed its goal, raising nearly double the $10,000 target within eight hours.

Advertisement

“Kory had the biggest heart and the best personality. He was always looking out for everyone and had the ability to make everyone laugh even in the worst of times,” Jessica Jellison wrote on the page. “We will miss him deeply.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.