New Boston FBI head will be first woman to lead office

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named Cohen, who has been with the FBI since 2005, to the position of special agent in charge in Boston, according to a statement released by the bureau.

The announcement comes months after the former head of the Boston Division, Joseph Bonavolonta, said he would step down from the position in June.

Cohen was, most recently, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville, Ky., field office, a position she was promoted to in 2021, the bureau said.

She began her career as a special agent in 2005, investigating white-collar crime and healthcare fraud with the New York Field Office, where she also worked on violent, gang-related crime matters with the Safe Streets Task Force, according to the statement.

Cohen was promoted in 2014 to supervisory special agent and worked in the Washington, D.C., field office supporting “national security and criminal covert operations,” the FBI said. Three years later, she became a team leader in the Inspections Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, where she oversaw investigations of shootings by agents, field office inspections, and reviews of national programs, according to the statement.

In 2018, she was chosen to be the assistant special agent in charge of the Seattle field office’s Criminal Branch, and two years later she returned to FBI Headquarters as chief of staff to the executive assistant director and section chief of the National Security Branch, according to the statement.

