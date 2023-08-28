scorecardresearch Skip to main content

New ‘cars only’ sign installed to prevent trucks from getting ‘storrowed’ in Boston

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 28, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Mike Camacho, a foreman with Road Safe, helped install a newer more reflective sign near the entrance to Storrow Drive near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A “cars only” sign was installed Monday at a Storrow Drive entrance as part of the public awareness campaign by the state to attempt to stop the Boston college move-in tradition of crashing trucks into low bridges on Storrow Drive and other roads, officials said.

The yellow “cars only” sign on David G. Mugar Way at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street has four extra inches at the bottom as a “soft first contact” for vehicles that are too tall, a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

The on-ramp at the intersection was closed Monday from 9-12 a.m. for the sign installation, a advisory issued Friday by the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

Advertisement

The sign is one piece of the campaign to alert drivers of large trucks to avoid Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston, and Memorial Drive in Cambridge so they don’t get stuck or damage the truck on the low bridge clearances, the statement said.

So far, the DCR has released a video on social media encouraging people to help save the bridges by following the height requirements on the signs and has posted other reminders ahead of the big Boston area move-in on Sept. 1.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

Boston Globe Today