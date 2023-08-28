New ‘cars only’ sign installed to prevent trucks from getting ‘storrowed’ in Boston

A “cars only” sign was installed Monday at a Storrow Drive entrance as part of the public awareness campaign by the state to attempt to stop the Boston college move-in tradition of crashing trucks into low bridges on Storrow Drive and other roads, officials said.

The yellow “cars only” sign on David G. Mugar Way at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street has four extra inches at the bottom as a “soft first contact” for vehicles that are too tall, a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

The on-ramp at the intersection was closed Monday from 9-12 a.m. for the sign installation, a advisory issued Friday by the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.