New ‘cars only’ sign installed to prevent trucks from getting ‘storrowed’ in Boston

A “cars only” sign was installed Monday at a Storrow Drive entrance as part of the public awareness campaign by the state to attempt to stop the Boston college move-in tradition of crashing trucks into low bridges on Storrow Drive and other roads, officials said.
The yellow “cars only” sign on David G. Mugar Way at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street has four extra inches at the bottom as a “soft first contact” for vehicles that are too tall, a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.
The on-ramp at the intersection was closed Monday from 9-12 a.m. for the sign installation, a advisory issued Friday by the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.
Advertisement
The sign is one piece of the campaign to alert drivers of large trucks to avoid Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston, and Memorial Drive in Cambridge so they don’t get stuck or damage the truck on the low bridge clearances, the statement said.
So far, the DCR has released a video on social media encouraging people to help save the bridges by following the height requirements on the signs and has posted other reminders ahead of the big Boston area move-in on Sept. 1.
With move-in day right around the corner, overpasses all over the Boston area need your help. They need to not be hit by a moving truck on Storrow Drive or Soldiers Field in Boston & Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Plan your move in day route accordingly & watch for the signs! pic.twitter.com/Wkfgcg6Nx3— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 23, 2023
🚛 Moving to the Greater Boston Area this fall? Great! Just watch the height of your truck or van & stay off of Storrow Dr & Soldiers Field Rd in Boston & Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Height restrictions are low due to overpasses. Don't get Storrowed - plan another route! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HFAga9frsd— MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 27, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.