New tech platform helps independent musicians grow their fanbase

Chance Emerson is the founder and CEO of ForeverFan , a newly developed platform that helps independent musicians better communicate with their fanbase. Emerson is also a folk-rock singer and songwriter based out of Providence, and recently performed at the Newport Folk Festival in July.

Q: What exactly is ForeverFan?

Emerson: At a really high level, ForeverFan makes it life easier for musicians to get bigger faster. Our proposition is to help musicians to build their fan base and then engage, understand, and leverage that fanbase through streamlined software solutions that we have.

What are some of the services you’re offering?

We’re trying to build the last piece of marketing technology that musicians need. The first is the multi-link, which is your “landing page” that you can put across your platforms, that can direct all of your traffic and is specific to music. We also have a “forever save,” which allows artists to leverage their fan base by getting long-term support through what is best described as a digital pre-order. Then, through all of these things, we’re collecting emails, phone numbers, and general locations from fans for our texting platform, where musicians can send texts to their fans about their new song, or announcements of upcoming shows.

ForeverFan is a new platform that helps independent musicians better communicate with their fanbase. Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Globe

How does the digital pre-order service work?

Here’s an example: There’s an artist on the platform I really like that released a song recently. I woke up that morning with a text message about the song from the artist, and the song was already in my library.

How could this platform possibly help independent artists grow their fan base faster?

A lot of what we’re doing here isn’t helping you find the fan base. You’re still going to have to go out as an artist and play shows, meet people, and try to find that crowd. But once you do find those fans, how do you keep them around? How can you make them into the kind of “super fan” community that is going to help promote you to other folks?

Spotify just released a report where it said super listeners make up an average of 2 percent of all artist’s listeners, but they account for 18 percent of all streams for the artists. So super fans can really grow a person’s career.

Most of the five million songs that come out every day are by independent artists. And they’re struggling to cut through the noise and be heard. It’s not always about your financial resources, but it’s more about having the right tools to leverage a fan base.

Why should a musician use ForeverFan instead of some of the other text-based services that are out there? Or dominate social media platforms that already exist?

We’re targeting independent artists. And while there’s already a plethora of tools out there, they’re wildly segmented. A lot of those tools, that are not typically packaged together, take too much time for an independent artist to maintain. And marketing yourself takes time away from actually making music.

As an artist yourself, how much time would you say that you’ve spent just trying to market yourself and your work?

I don’t know that you can quantify that. It’s a lot. Just last fall, I was on a tour and literally had to run off stage from a crowd to go backstage and hop on a call with a development team.

In general, I think a lot of that time I’ve spent was not necessarily navigating between tech platforms, but rather creating content and coming up with cool campaigns. At ForeverFan, we allow the artist to be creative and keep everything under one roof. This is perfect for the independent artist who is doing this part time and needs a a streamlined system that is manageable.

Chance Emerson looks out on a stage at Brown University. Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Globe

When did ForeverFan officially launch?

My co-founder, Jacob Axel, and I have been working on this platform for the last year. During that time, we asked artists we know to test out the platform, but we finally publicly launched about a month ago.

How much does it cost to be on ForeverFan?

There are two monthly pricing plans for artists. One costs $15 and the other is $32 per month. The higher-end plan has a few more features, but I usually recommend the $15 monthly plan, which is the one I am on as well.

What’s the business model behind this app? Do you have investors, or a Kickstarter?

We’re planning to grow this completely organically. We haven’t done any marketing or advertising for ForeverFan.

What are your goals for the next year?

I want to have a 1,000 artists on the platform by the end of the year.

