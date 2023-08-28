No signs of forced entry in fatal stabbing of GOP legal activist at his home in Durham, N.H.

Authorities have said Talcott was pronounced dead early Saturday morning, and an autopsy confirmed that he died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

The inquiry into the circumstances of 41-year-old Alexander Talcott’s death is ongoing, and homicide investigators are working to determine whether the person who stabbed him was acting in self-defense, according to a statement issued Sunday by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

DURHAM, N.H. — No one has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Republican lawyer and University of New Hampshire instructor who died over the weekend in his home on Bennett Road.

The parties involved in the stabbing have been identified, and officials believe there is no threat to the public.

Peter Hinckley, a senior assistant attorney general, said Monday that investigators found no signs of forced entry at the home and have identified the only two parties believed to be involved, including the decedent.

Audio recordings of police scanner traffic reviewed by the Globe indicate that first responders were sent shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to Talcott’s home in response to a domestic disturbance involving a knife. Dispatchers warned responding personnel that the scene was considered unsecure at the time, then they relayed reports a few minutes later that a man had been stabbed.

Talcott, a corporate lawyer, was general counsel and director of New Constellation Capital and a UNH adjunct instructor in business law and finance, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a former New Hampshire state leader for the Republican National Lawyers Association.

William L. O’Brien, a former speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, said he followed Talcott as state director for the RNLA’s New Hampshire chapter. Talcott was a friend whose legacy in the legal community will inspire future generations, O’Brien said.

“Alex stands out in our memory as a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party,” O’Brien said. “His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer. ... Alex was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections.”

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Chris Ager told WMUR that Talcott was a selfless helper and friend.

“He came to me many times just asking, ‘Hey Chris, how can I help?’ Never asking for anything in return. He was that kind of person,” Ager said. “We’re really going to miss him a lot.”

