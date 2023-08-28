Person taken to hospital following shooting in Roxbury

A person was taken to the hospital following a daytime shooting near a park in Roxbury on Monday, Boston police said.
Police went to 1917 Washington St., near David Ramsay Park, after they received a call reporting the shooting at about 4:15 p.m., said David Estrada, a spokesperson for the department.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
No arrests have been made, Estrada said. The incident remains under investigation.
