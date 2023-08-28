Providence asks judge to order a default on the eviction proceedings for Skyline

However, over its seven-year tenure, the Skyline group has had a turbulent relationship with the city, which has complained about late rent payments, fire code violations, unpaid taxes, and chronic issues with trash, furniture and a tent left up, according to records obtained by the Globe . One caterer filed a police report against the erstwhile CEO, Michael A. Mota, for paying with checks that he couldn’t cash. A bank filed a lawsuit earlier this year against Mota’s father-in-law, Joseph Ricci, who is one of the partners in Skyline, breached a contract for leased kitchen and dishwasher equipment and owed nearly $25,000.

The venue, which is owned by the state and managed by the city Parks Department, has long been a popular site for weddings, events, and political gatherings.

PROVIDENCE — The city’s attempts to evict Skyline at Waterplace LLC from its downtown location at Waterplace Park have been pushed into late September.

Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration has been trying to evict Skyline since April. Skyline’s owners counter-sued, claiming former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza had granted them an abatement in rent and the city owed the company $54,134 for “overpaid rent.” No such abatement was signed.

The seven-day eviction case has since slowed to a crawl. Now, the city is asking a District Court judge to dismiss the counter claim and order a default on the eviction proceedings, because Skyline hasn’t been responsive.

In early July, District Court Judge Walter Gorman told the city solicitors and Skyline’s lawyer, Michael Lepizzera, to accelerate the discovery process to get to a trial. The city says that they have attempted numerous times to confer with Lepizzera for a scheduling order, but he hasn’t confirmed any dates, or responded to discovery by the July 31 deadline.

Lepizzera is arguing that the eviction case isn’t “worthy of being fast tracked,” and says he needs more time to prepare for trial, including evaluating more than 3,000 pages of discovery responses from the city, according to court records. He is asking that the trial is scheduled or heard on or after Nov. 15.

A hearing on the city’s motion for a conditional default and to assign the case to trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

