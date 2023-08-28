Arrest made in Marlborough hit-and-run crash that injured child on bicycle

Police arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that injured a child on a bicycle on Route 20 in Marlborough on Sunday, officials said.
In a Facebook post, Marlborough police said that the arrest had been made, the vehicle had been seized, and the suspect was due to be arraigned in Marlborough District Court.
As of Monday afternoon, police had not released the suspect’s name.
Police said the crash occurred Sunday at around 11:47 a.m., when a person in an SUV hit a child near 300 Boston Post Road East and drove away, taking a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.
Police shared footage from a security camera and appealed to the public for help in identifying the driver.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
