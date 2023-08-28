Three men arrested on gun charges after man reported pointing a gun at person in South End

The three were all charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, armed robbery, and possessing a gun while committing a felony, court records show.

Ahmed Doumbia, 21, of Dorchester; Alpha Bah, 22, of Dorchester; and Souleymane Barry-Diallo, 29, of Roslindale; were arrested after a traffic stop around 3 a.m., police said in a statement .

Three men were arrested in the South End on gun charges early Monday morning after police received a report of a man pointing a gun at someone, Boston police said.

Doumbia and Barry-Diallo were also charged with carrying a loaded gun without a license, while Bah was also charged with with driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

A plea of not-guilty for all charges was entered on Doumbia’s behalf at his arraignment Monday in Boston Municipal Court, where he was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, records show. He is due back in court Sept. 5.

Bah and Barry-Diallo were ordered held without bail Monday in Boston Municipal Court and are due back in court Tuesday to be arraigned, records show.

There were no attorneys listed for Doumbia or Bah in court records. An attorney listed for Barry-Diallo could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a report of a man who had pointed a gun at another person near 1252 Washington St., police said.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle fleeing the area, police said.

After police pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Washington Street, all three men were asked to step out, the statement said.

Police then found a gun inside the vehicle, later identified as a Smith and Wesson CTGE pistol with six rounds in the chamber, police said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.