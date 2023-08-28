Two men injured in UTV crash in the White Mountains

Two Massachusetts men were seriously injured Sunday when their rented UTV rolled over in Berlin, N.H., officials said.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. in Jericho Mountain State Park. Hanyu Li, 23, of Boston, and Dezheng Hong, 26, of Quincy, were injured, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Both men were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with serious injuries.