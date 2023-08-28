Two men injured in UTV crash in the White Mountains

Two Massachusetts men were seriously injured Sunday when their rented UTV rolled over in Berlin, N.H., officials said.
The accident happened around 3 p.m. in Jericho Mountain State Park. Hanyu Li, 23, of Boston, and Dezheng Hong, 26, of Quincy, were injured, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Both men were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with serious injuries.
A first-time UTV driver, Li was driving through a steep downhill turn when he overcorrected to avoid going off the trail. The vehicle flipped multiple times and hit a tree.
Li and Hong were driving with two other vehicles, and others in the riding group called 911, officials said.
Speed and inexperience contributed to the accident, officials said. Both men were wearing the necessary safety equipment and seat belts.
