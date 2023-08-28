‘We know him to be a fighter’: Mass. state trooper remains in ICU following crash in Utah

“In light of that [critical] status, we have witnessed firsthand the fight and determination Matthew has within him,” the McRae family said in a statement. “We know him to be a fighter and one who stands up for the things he believes in.

Trooper Matthew McRae remains in critical condition at the University of Utah Hospital, but “his health is slowly improving,” State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara said in a statement Monday.

A Massachusetts state trooper is in the intensive care unit of a Utah hospital after a vehicle he hired through a ride-hailing service was hit early Friday morning in Salt Lake City by a driver who was suspected of operating under the influence, officials and his family said.

Advertisement

“He has already defied the odds and continues to fight this very minute here in this hospital for his life,” his family added.

McRae, another passenger, and the driver for the ride-hailing service were all taken to the hospital with “severe injuries” following the crash at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to a GoFundMe page set up on McRae’s behalf.

McRae, who is based in the State Police Belchertown barracks and has served as a trooper for four years and was a local police officer for three, has several broken bones, including a spinal injury and a broken neck, according to SPAM and the fundraising page.

The driver of the other vehicle “was arrested for operating under the influence,” McNamara said.

The goal for the GoFundMe — set up to raise money for any care McRae might need and for a potential medical transport flight — was set at $60,000. By Monday night, the fund-raiser had already amassed more than $87,200.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Matthew and our family,” McRae’s family said. “We cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone who has been supporting us, praying for us, and helping guide us through this terrible time.”

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.