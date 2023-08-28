Weymouth man charged with breaking into five vehicles in Hull

Nicholas Nardo, 22, was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering of a vehicle or boat in the daytime and four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to a statement from Hull police and court records.

A Weymouth man was arrested Sunday in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins near Nantasket Beach in Hull, police said.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Nardo’s behalf on all charges at his arraignment Monday in Hingham District Court, where his bail was set at $5,000 cash or $50,000 surety bond and he was ordered not to drink alcohol and to submit to alcohol screenings if he is released, court records show.

An attorney for Nardo could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

An investigation found that Nardo allegedly broke into five vehicles on Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of a man breaking into vehicles near the Nantasket Beach Resort at 45 Hull Shore Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police were told the man was walking north on Nantasket Avenue, the statement said.

The responding officer saw a man who matched the description that police were given and was later identified as Nardo walking near the intersection of Nantasket Avenue and Edgewater Road, the statement said.

The officer spoke with Nardo and allegedly noticed a magazine for a Glock pistol in his right pocket, according to the statement.

Police later searched Nardo and allegedly found five Glock magazines, officials said. Nardo does not have a license to carry a gun or ammunition, the statement said.

Hull police asked the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit to search the area for a gun, but none was found, police said. The Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation unit also assisted at the scene.

Nardo was arrested at the scene and taken to Hull Police Station for booking, police said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.