Two people shot at Worcester Caribbean festival, leaving ‘scar’ on city, mayor says

Two people were wounded in Worcester on Sunday when gunfire broke out during the city’s Caribbean Festival, police said.

Boston Police Detective Juan José Seoane López examines a Boys and Girls Club van at the scene where eight people were shot and wounded Saturday morning on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

“Both shooting victims appear to be innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute and were not intentionally targeted,” police said.

The gunfire broke out around 6 p.m. at Institute Park, where the celebration was being held, police said. The shootings led to a chaotic scene, with the large crowd “attempting to run to safety,” police said.

In a statement, Mayor Joseph Petty said the shootings had left a “scar” on the city.

“The violence that took place today has left a scar on our community, and we must come together to heal, and to ensure that such incidents never happen again,’’ he wrote. “In times like these, it’s essential for us to remember the strength that resides within our diverse community. Worcester has always been a tapestry of cultures, a vibrant mosaic that enriches our city’s fabric. Our festivals, like the Caribbean American Carnival, are not just celebrations of heritage. They are powerful reminders of the unity that arises from embracing our diversity.”

No arrests were reported.

On Saturday, eight peple were shot at a Caribbean celebration in Boston.

“I’m heartbroken over the gun violence that occurred this weekend in Boston and Worcester amid proud celebrations of culture, community and joy,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of law enforcement, public safety personnel and first responders whose quick actions have saved lives. Our administration is committed to being a strong partner to cities and towns by collaborating on a coordinated approach to get illegal guns off the streets, address the root causes of violence, and ensure safe communities for all.”

