Worker dies after being crushed by piece of equipment at Boxborough facility

A worker died after they were crushed by a piece of equipment at an industrial facility in Boxborough on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police and EMTs responded to a call reporting a person crushed by equipment at Roof Top Recycling shortly after 2 p.m., said Boxborough police Sergeant Brett Pelley.

When they arrived, EMTs and police found a person who had “significant” injuries, Pelley said. The victim was extricated by fellow workers, he said.