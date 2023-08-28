Worker dies after being crushed by piece of equipment at Boxborough facility

A worker died after they were crushed by a piece of equipment at an industrial facility in Boxborough on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police and EMTs responded to a call reporting a person crushed by equipment at Roof Top Recycling shortly after 2 p.m., said Boxborough police Sergeant Brett Pelley.
When they arrived, EMTs and police found a person who had “significant” injuries, Pelley said. The victim was extricated by fellow workers, he said.
The victim, whose identity was not released pending the notification of next of kin, was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where they later died from their injuries, Pelley said.
The recycling company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the state Division of Occupational Licensure, Boxborough police, and State Police, Pelley said.
