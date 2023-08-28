Pressley condemns Ramaswamy over KKK ‘grand wizards’ comparison: ‘It is deeply offensive’

“The verbal assault lobbied against myself and Dr. Kendi is shameful. It is deeply offensive. And it is dangerous,” said Pressley, a prominent progressive lawmaker in the House.

In the wake of the deadly racist attack in Jacksonville, Fla. , Pressley joined Reverend Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” and addressed the comments Ramaswamy directed toward her and bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi in Iowa on Friday .

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley on Sunday denounced inflammatory remarks made by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at a campaign appearance last week, where he compared the congresswoman to “grand wizards in the KKK.”

Referencing the increase in hateful rhetoric and attacks around the country, she said it was not long ago that “we were besieged by images of white supremacists carrying tiki torches in Charlottesville” and that “a white supremacist mob seized the Capitol, waving Confederate flags and erecting nooses on the west lawn.”

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-presidential hopeful, has come under fire for his incendiary remarks while making his case to voters. When a resident at an Iowa campaign stop pressed Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, about whether liberal critics would consider him a “white supremacist,” he deflected and instead drew attention to Pressley.

He referred to Pressley, the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts, as being a member of “The Squad” — a group of progressive lawmakers of color — and quoted a comment she made at an event in 2019, when she said, “We don’t need any more Brown faces that don’t want to be a Brown voice.” Pressley had clarified the statement shortly afterward, noting on social media that she was speaking about “the collective impact of lifting up one’s lived experience.”

Ramaswamy then quoted from Kendi’s bestselling book “How To Be Anti-Racist,” which encourages readers to go “beyond an awareness of racism to the next step of contributing to the formation of a truly just and equitable society,” according to its description. Kendi is also a professor at Boston University and the director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.

“These are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK,” Ramaswamy said after quoting both Pressley and Kendi, according to NBC. Following fierce criticism, he doubled down on his controversial remarks, later telling NBC that the movement being represented by the work of Pressley and Kendi would make “the grand wizards of the KKK proud.”

“I stand by what I said to provoke an open and honest discussion in this country,” Ramaswamy said to Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “Because there is a gap, Dana, between what people will say in private today and what they will say in public. I think we need to close that gap.”

Pressley’s team hit back on Saturday, calling Ramaswamy’s comments “backwards and harmful.”

“We typically don’t engage in these bad-faith attacks but yesterday a line was crossed. A GOP candidate referred to Ayanna as ‘a modern grand wizard of the KKK’ because she speaks out against racial injustice,” Pressley’s team said in a fundraising pitch, Politico reported.

Pressley countered Ramaswamy’s comments directly on Sunday and spoke of “deeply embedded” childhood memories involving her relatives and the trauma inflicted by the Ku Klux Klan.

“My own ancestors and living family members have been brutalized, lynched, raped by the Ku Klux Klan. I recall when my family member had moved into a predominantly white cul-de-sac in the 80s when I was a child, and we had a cross and burned in our lawn,” Pressley said.

But as “deeply shameful and offensive and dangerous as his words are,” she continued, “he is not occupying any real estate in my mind.”

“I remain squarely focused on the work of undoing the centuries of harm that has precisely been done to Black Americans and charting a path of true restorative justice and racial justice forward,” she said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.