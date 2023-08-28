Trump arraignment in Georgia election case is set for Sept. 6

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Atlanta on state charges that he tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia has been set for Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Longtime Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, two of the former president’s alleged co-conspirators, also will be arraigned that morning, court records show. The plea hearing will take place before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAffee, who is overseeing the state case against Trump and 18 alleged co-defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the indictment on Aug. 14 after investigating the alleged conspiracy for a 2 1/2 years, previously said all the defendants would be arraigned starting Sept. 5.