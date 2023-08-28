Two adults and two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother, father and their two children, ages 1 and 3, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the young boys, along with a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman just before 3 p.m. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.