Report: Cambridge police fatality leaves the public ‘wondering why’

The report by the Washington D.C.-based Police Executive Research Forum recommends that Cambridge adopt a policy calling for such disclosure. Indeed, if it did, it could become a leader in the state. Because, as the research forum also found, the kind of transparency that exists in police departments elsewhere across the country appears to be absent here. As the report states, “While it’s possible that other police agencies in the state proactively release involved officers’ names within days of fatal critical incidents, PERF was not able to identify any.”

The Cambridge police officer who allegedly shot and killed Sayed Arif Faisal in January has never been named. But according to a report done for the city of Cambridge by a national police policy organization, the officer’s name could have been released without committing any legal or ethical violations — and because that didn’t happen, “the public was left wondering why.”

Advertisement

Naming an officer is important — not to threaten or harass but as a way for the public to know if the officer in question has a record of using deadly force, which is the most serious action that police can take. At a recent Cambridge City Council meeting, police and city leaders said they are committed to developing a policy to address this issue. What happens elsewhere in Massachusetts is an open question. The state Supreme Judicial Court is reviewing a case involving release of public records connected to a police shooting. One of the issues raised in the case under SJC review is whether the recently created Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has the exclusive authority to release the names of police officers whose conduct has been investigated.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

What happened in Cambridge is part of a larger and now sadly familiar story, as police across the country are increasingly called upon to respond to situations involving people in mental distress. On Jan. 4, a Cambridge police officer shot and killed Faisal, a 20-year old Cambridge resident and student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, who was experiencing what the PERF report calls “an apparent mental health-related issue.” The shooting took place after Faisal reportedly jumped through a glass window and was cutting himself and then refused to drop a long knife while he allegedly advanced toward officers.

Advertisement

A Globe review found that most people in Massachusetts shot by police are suicidal, mentally ill, or having a breakdown. Withholding the name of the officer involved in the shooting is also routine. For example, the Easton police officers who responded to a 911 call for a wellness check and were involved in the shooting death of Marianne Griffiths, 56, were not named, including in the report that exonerated them.

Cambridge — a city known for its liberal politics — has been pressed for answers following the shooting of Faisal. In the aftermath, protesters marched on Cambridge City Hall to demand more transparency. In February, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced an inquest, in which a judge investigates the circumstances of a death to determine whether a crime took place. A spokeswoman for Ryan said there can be no comment until that process concludes. Meanwhile, in March, the city of Cambridge and its police department hired the research forum to conduct an independent review of current training programs, policies, and protocols to make recommendations and evaluate areas for improvement. The report on the matter of releasing the officer’s name is just a first step.

Advertisement

“Cambridge is an interesting study because here is a progressive city that had not had a police-involved shooting in 20 years. So officials really hadn’t any experience with this issue,” Chuck Wexler, executive director of the research forum, told me. “To their credit, Cambridge is taking this tragedy and looking at ways it can strengthen their training, policy, and transparency, and in doing so may become a leader for the state.”

The Cambridge Police Department told PERF it’s not releasing the officer’s name because the judge presiding over the inquest issued an order saying no entity could release information until the inquest is complete. The PERF report agrees that once the judge issued the order, the city couldn’t release the name. But nothing stopped the city from releasing the name before the order, and going forward, Cambridge should adopt a clear-cut policy that begins with the presumption that an officer’s name be released within a specific period. After all, police are not just public employees. According to the SJC, they occupy positions of “special public trust” and given that position, it would be a heavy burden to show that withholding the name is the right thing to do.

These violent confrontations are no doubt traumatic for police — but they are deadly for the victim. The public has a right to know the answer to a basic question: Who fired? As the report states, if the name is withheld, the public and the loved ones of the victim are left to wonder why.

Advertisement





















Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.