Businesses charting more active course in combating climate change

New England plays an impressive role on the world climate stage, with an increasingly engaged business community collaborating with others to resolve conflicts at the intersection of climate and the economy ( “Utilities, businesses changing their tune: Shift appears in approach to climate concerns,” Page A1, Aug. 24). An Acadia Center official’s attempt to be “blunt” in saying that “the business community will go where they see an opportunity to make money” is outdated. It returns us to the environment vs. economy adversarial roles prevalent in past environmental and business groups’ relationships.

Business action to meet climate goals is essential to mitigation and adaptation solutions, whether by investing in their operations, producing clean and sustainable products and services, or supporting climate policies. Yet businesses still face barriers to action because of capacity constraints on financial, human, information, or other resources. Small businesses in particular need specialized attention and support. They don’t have the resources to focus on climate change, even though many potential strategies could save them time and money.

We can achieve real change in the Northeast by connecting companies of all types and sizes with opportunities to grow their businesses and workforce, build new businesses, and reduce carbon emissions. Together, we are building a climate movement for the benefit of companies, workers, and their communities.

Jeff Marks

Executive director

ClimateWork Maine

Portland, Maine

Boston’s business community understands that it must embrace climate action

Sabrina Shankman’s article on how utilities and the business community are now working together with state officials and climate advocates after years of opposition was right on point. While this is not exactly a new development, it’s a critical one that needs to expand and accelerate to tackle the serious issues facing us.

Much like the investment community understands that embracing environmental, social, and governance factors and turning a profit are not mutually exclusive, the Boston business community has realized that a clean energy future is inevitable and, if pursued thoughtfully, does not require economic or reliability sacrifices. Moreover, by finally accepting and addressing the realities of a changing climate, Massachusetts industries can unlock new economic opportunities, drive job growth, and spur innovation.

Too often, progress like this has been slowed by loud voices who deride such moves as so-called woke capitalism. That viewpoint neglects to consider that while businesses’ ultimate responsibility is to make money, their ability to do so depends on the health of the ecosystem in which they operate. Weaning off fossil fuels and embracing renewable energy is the future, and the Massachusetts business community is stepping up in meaningful ways to reap the benefits this will bring.

Matthew Gardner

Cofounder and managing partner

Sustainserv

Boston

