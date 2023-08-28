Trump mug shot does not calm fears, it stokes them

While I might like to reassure myself that he’s finally facing the music, Donald Trump has in fact only become more dangerous than ever. He’s broadcast his Fulton County, Ga., mug shot with a campaign pitch, calling it “election interference.” He was cheered in his absence at the first Republican presidential debate, at which all but two of the eight candidates onstage pledged to support him as the nominee should he be convicted. His claims of widespread fraud and corruption are legitimized by political colleagues. He has slandered our election system ever since losing in 2020, and he maligns the judicial system that seeks to hold him accountable. Should this country make the mistake of reelecting him, he’d surround himself with loyalists and do away with both systems, putting an end to the great American experiment in democratic self-government.

Mark Gabriele