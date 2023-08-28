Astros tune up Red Sox in series opener, and the outcome came down to one fateful frame

The Red Sox wound up being drubbed by the Astros, 13-5, on Monday night, and it all came apart just after the home team had seemingly rediscovered its groove.

It was like the wind was sucked out of Fenway Park in just one (long) inning.

In a series against the Astros that could define the Red Sox’ season, the team’s answer against baseball’s most consistent winner was Kyle Barraclough, a 33-year-old baseball nomad with just 3⅓ innings pitched in the majors this season.

The Red Sox got just 4⅔ innings out of Chris Sale, a trend as of late for the Red Sox, making it three consecutive starts without a rotation piece lasting at least five innings.

So, with his club down 3-2 aided by a wild pitch that scored Jose Altuve for the go-ahead run, manager Alex Cora ultimately turned to Barraclough, who kept the score as it was in the fifth but not in the sixth — when he was pounded for six runs after being handed a 4-3 lead.

The Red Sox had the Astros on the ropes and the energy in the ballpark certainly felt that, too, when Adam Duvall pounced on a Christian Javier fastball above the zone for a two-run homer in the home half of the fifth.

But the Astros had a hit party in the sixth after Barraclough walked consecutive batters to start the frame. With one out, Altuve, who hit for the cycle, tripled off the Green Monster. Barraclough hit the next batter, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Alvarez then spanked a three-run homer, giving the Astros an 8-4 lead.

The misery continued for the Sox after Barraclough relinquished yet another two walks and another hit by pitch, bringing his total to four walks and two hit batters in the frame. The Astros plated another run on an infield single.

Sale, who tossed five innings and yielded four runs against the Astros last week, was handed a 2-0 lead when Triston Casas stroked a double with the bases loaded in the first inning off Astros starter Cristian Javier.

But Sale quickly spoiled that lead, allowing two runs in back-to-back frames. Jose Abreu launched a towering solo shot to left-center field in the second to cut the Sox’ lead to just a run. In the third, Altuve led the inning off with a double and Sale was chased after Alvarez’s single that tied the contest at two apiece, a wild pitch that scored Altuve with the go-ahead run, and a walk to Abreu.

Altuve completed his cycle with a two-run homer off Barraclough in the eighth.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.