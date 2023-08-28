Blue Jays put 3B Matt Chapman on 10-day IL because of sprained right middle finger

Bichette leads the AL with 152 hits. He returned Aug. 19 after missing 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Shortstop Bo Bichette was not in the lineup for Monday’s game against Washington. The two-time All-Star was scheduled for an MRI on the sore right quadriceps that forced him out of Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Cleveland after five innings.

Third baseman Matt Chapman was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a sprained right middle finger.

Bichette was batting .314, second in the AL behind Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz. Bichette has 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games.

Advertisement

Chapman left in the sixth inning Sunday. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner missed three games this month because of the injury.

Chapman jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Chapman is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 125 games. He’s in the second season of a $25 million, two-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Shooting that wounded two at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside stadium, police say

A shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game most likely involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago’s interim police superintendent said.

Officials have said little about where the bullets came from, or if someone brought a gun into the stadium, but Fred Waller, interim superintendent of Chicago Police Department, said that investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We’re dispelling a lot of things,” Waller said during a brief media availability. “[A shot] coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled. We’re still looking at every avenue. It’s still under investigation. Something from inside, it could’ve happened that way. We’re looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we can get.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Major League Baseball declined comment Monday.

Both wounded women, ages 42 and 26, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field during Oakland’s 12-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Police said the 42-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the 26-year-old had a graze wound to her abdomen.

Waller said the police department initially requested that the game be halted after the shooting was discovered.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was made aware of the shooting shortly after it occurred Friday, but he declined to say whether he was part of the decision to allow the game to continue or whether in hindsight that was the right choice.

“Obviously, this is an ongoing investigation and the Chicago Police Department has done a remarkable job of gathering all the evidence and as more information becomes available, that information will be reported,” Johnson said.

Slugging 2B Ozzie Albies activated from injured list by MLB-leading Braves

The Atlanta Braves activated All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list ahead of a three-game series at Colorado.

The team also called up righthanded pitcher Darius Vines from Triple A Gwinnett. Lefty Jared Shuster was sent back to the minors after a rough start over the weekend in San Francisco, along with infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Albies was hitting .267 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases when he went on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on Aug. 14.

Advertisement

His return solidifies the most prolific lineup in the majors with the Braves cruising toward their sixth straight NL East title. They have the best record in the majors and a shot at eclipsing the single-season mark for most homers by a team.

The 25-year-old Vines, one of Atlanta’s top pitching prospects, is set to make his big league debut after going 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts at Gwinnett. He had 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 28 ⅓ innings with the Braves’ top affiliate.

Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82

Pat Corrales, who managed the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, and Philadelphia Phillies before a long stint on the Atlanta Braves coaching staff under Hall of Fame skipper Bobby Cox, has died at age of 82.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales died of natural causes Sunday night at his home in the north Georgia mountains. He had served as a special assistant to the team’s general manager since 2012.

Corrales was a backup catcher with four teams over a nine-year career in the majors, but he was more notable as MLB’s first manager of Mexican-American descent when he took over the Rangers for the final game of 1978 season.

Corrales was fired by the Phillies in 1983, even though the team was tied for first place in the NL East. General manager Paul Owens replaced Corrales and guided the Phillies to the World Series, where they lost to the Baltimore Orioles in five games.

Advertisement

Corrales managed the Rangers for two full seasons after his one-game interim stint, finishing with a record of 160-164 in Arlington.

He was hired as the Phillies manager in 1982, going 89-73 in his only full season with the team. Corrales was let go with Philadelphia at 43-42 the following year, but he wasn’t out of work for long.

Finishing out the season as Cleveland’s manager, he would guide the AL team then known as the Indians over five seasons. After a 102-loss campaign in 1985, Cleveland bounced back to an 84-78 mark the following year.

Corrales followed with a coaching stint in Atlanta, working on Cox’s staff from 1990-2006. That tenure coincided with Atlanta’s rise to MLB powerhouse, which included a record 14 straight division titles and a World Series championship in 1995.