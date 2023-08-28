Red Sox reportedly call up top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

The 22-year-old Rafaela entered Monday hitting .312/.370/.618 with 14 home runs in 48 games for Triple A Worcester — and he was promoted only in June.

In corresponding moves, Boston moved infielder Pablo Reyes to the injured list and 24-year-old outfielder Wilyer Abreu , who made his MLB debut last week, to the paternity list, per MLB.com.

The Red Sox are calling up prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, according to a report.

He has been dazzling in two months since his promotion from Double A Portland in late June. He had a 14-game hitting streak, a 21-game on-base streak, a homer streak of five games, and a succession of highlight-reel plays in center and at short.

“He’s a special player,” said Trevor Story, who spent two weeks with Rafaela in Worcester. “He’s got all the tools you could ever imagine. He’s the best athlete on the field when he’s out there. He’s a game-changer.”

WooSox manager Chad Tracy marveled while thinking about the infielder’s homer streak and the power he generates from his 5-foot-9-inch frame, clearing the fences to all fields, on all pitch types, and in all strike zone locations.

“This kid’s hand-eye coordination, as long as he gets one in the zone, it doesn’t really matter the pitch type,” Tracy said. “He’s got a chance to barrel it.”

