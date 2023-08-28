EMass boys’ soccer: The reigning South Shore League MVP, Rockland’s Joao Faria, headlines Players to Watch

Bruno DeSouza had 24 points for Weymouth last season.

Bruno DeSouza, Weymouth — Led the Wildcats to the Division 1 semifinals with 14 goals and 10 assists as a junior a year ago.

Nathan Askjaer, Cohasset — The junior produced a team-leading 14 goals and eight assists in the Skippers’ run to the Division 4 quarterfinals last fall. He is also the reigning Division 5 champion in the pentathlon.

Eduardo Chirico, Newton South — Coach Floyd Butler has high hopes for the talented senior striker, who the Lions will rely on to initiate offense.

Joao Faria, Rockland — The reigning South Shore MVP scored a program single-season record 32 goals last fall as a junior.

Spencer Gossc, Bedford — As a sophomore, Goss provided the Bucs with eight goals and seven assists. He’ll be a key cog in the midfield again.

Brian Jones, Billerica —The senior, a varsity player since eighth grade, scored 12 goals and added seven assists a year ago and was the state’s Division 2 player of the year.

Needham's defense will run through Campbell Keyes. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Campbell Keyes, Needham — The senior center back returns looking to lead Needham back to the Division 1 title game, where the Rockets have some unfinished business.

Thomas Rooney, Newton North — After pacing the Tigers in scoring, Rooney returns as a senior captain.

Barra Ryan, Latin Academy — The senior scored the winner in last year’s City League semifinal and final en route to City League MVP honors. He finished the year with 13 goals and 15 assists.

Latin Academy's Barra Ryan is the returning City League MVP. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Xande Santos, Wayland — His 10 goals and four assists powered the Warriors to the Division 2 quarterfinals. Now as a senior, he’ll look to push them further.

Ben Wasserman, Concord-Carlisle — The goalkeeper backstopped the Patriots to the Division 1 quarterfinals as a junior, including two shutouts in the tournament.