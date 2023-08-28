Fenway Sports Group is in talks to take over Penguins regional sports network

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, the regional sports network of the NHL’s Penguins and MLB’s Pirates, is bowing out of the business because of strategic decisions made earlier this year by its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Another new chapter could be added by next spring.

The Red Sox parent company’s broadcasting portfolio looks primed to expand this fall when it assumes responsibility for carrying Pittsburgh Penguins games.

The Penguins appear to be turning within their corporate family for a replacement.

Fenway Sports Group, which purchased the Penguins less than two years ago, owns 80 percent of NESN, which broadcasts both Red Sox and Bruins games.

The Bruins, owned by Jeremy Jacobs, own the other 20 percent of NESN.

“With the recent changes at AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Warner Bros Discovery, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and NESN have been working collaboratively to ensure that fans have access to their favorite teams this fall,” read a statement from NESN and the Penguins. “Discussions are progressing well, and we expect exciting news in the coming weeks.”

The news in the coming weeks should clarify the set-up of the new venture, as in the corporate structure of the ownership, management, and broadcast operations.

The Penguins begin their regular season Oct. 10 at their team-owned PPG Paints Arena.

Fenway Sports Group purchased the Penguins in November of 2021 for approximately $900 million. The principal owner of FSG is John Henry, who also owns the Globe.

The Pirates’ deal with AT&T Sports Network will run through the current baseball season, after which the club will have to find a new broadcast partner.

That could turn out to be another NESN-involved solution.

“NESN would be a great partner,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last month. “They’re very competent. I have a lot of respect for Fenway Sports Group. I’ve been friends with John and [chairman] Tom [Werner] for a long time. That easily could work out.

“Major League Baseball also has a really solid platform, and that could work.”

