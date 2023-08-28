Tracking all the Patriots’ roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline

The New England Patriots have 78 players on the roster. We’re keeping track of the roster as moves are made. Follow along below.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to the league-mandated 53-player limit.

Cut Monday:

Punter Corliss Waitman

Cut Sunday:

Linebacker Diego Fagot Safety Brad Hawkins Cornerback Quandre Mosely Cornerback Rodney Randle Tight end Johnny Lumpkin Tight end Scotty Washington Running back C.J. Marable Offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool Defensive tackle Justus Tavai Defensive tackle Carl Davis Linebacker Carson Wells

Which Patriots players are on the bubble?

Here are three players to watch, courtesy of Nicole Yang:

QB Malik Cunningham: The hype surrounding Cunningham as a quarterback picked up steam after he invigorated the offense in the fourth quarter of the preseason opener. Up until that point, Cunningham had taken snaps primarily as a wide receiver, a position he has not played. In either role, Cunningham is a developmental player. The path as a quarterback is more realistic, so the Patriots have to weigh whether his skill set as a dual-threat option is worth exploring — or, at the very least, keeping around for scout-team purposes.

If Cunningham makes the roster, the Patriots would have to include him as one of the 48 players that dress on game day in order to use him on gadget plays. Designating him as the emergency third quarterback under the NFL’s new rule does not allow him to play unless both the starter and backup are injured or disqualified.

If the Patriots release Cunningham, they risk another team claiming him on waivers. All 32 teams passed on Cunningham in the draft, but he garnered interest as a free agent. The Patriots gave him $200,000 in guaranteed money as well as a $30,000 signing bonus.

If Cunningham goes unclaimed, he likely will return on the practice squad. Cunningham is the most likely candidate to extend coach Bill Belichick’s 19-season streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the initial 53-man roster.

WR Kayshon Boutte: After a slow start to camp, Boutte came on strong to end the preseason. For a good stretch, it felt as though every practice featured an impressive catch by the sixth-round pick out of LSU. Boutte is on the smaller side (6 feet, 195 pounds), but his elite hands have reminded people why he was considered the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation coming out of high school.

With Tyquan Thornton injured (upper body) and fellow rookie Demario Douglas limited (shoulder), Boutte has taken advantage of extra reps. He played just three offensive snaps in Friday’s preseason finale, signaling that the coaching staff seems confident in its evaluation.

RB J.J. Taylor: After trading Pierre Strong, the Patriots need to determine their backfield depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

Taylor has made a strong case for a roster spot, showing off his quickness, improved pass protection, and catch-and-run ability. He also has served as a return specialist. Size has always been a talking point for the 5-foot-6-inch Taylor, entering his fourth season with New England, but his preseason was productive.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.