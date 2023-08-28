Bill Belichick explains why the Patriots traded for two offensive linemen with the season weeks away

“Both have primarily played on the left side, although Tyrone hasn’t played a lot of tackle. But they’ve also played on the right, and we’ll see what else they can do,” Belichick said. “We’ll see. Sidy [Sow] hardly played any tackle at all in his career and has exclusively played tackle since he’s been here. So we’ll just have to see how that plays out. But they were available [and] we’re looking forward to working with both of them. We’ll see how it goes.”

Both are short on NFL experience — Wheatley, 26, has not played in a regular-season game and appeared in a pair of preseason games for Cleveland this summer, working at right and left tackle. Lowe played in four games last season with Minnesota. The 24-year-old appeared in all three of the Vikings’ preseason games this year, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the first two. Both are 6 feet 6 inches and 320 pounds.

Belichick explained the trade with the Browns was a natural fit, as Cleveland was looking for running back depth, while the Patriots needed depth at tackle.

“After signing Zeke [Elliott], we felt like we had a little more depth at the running back position, and had less depth on the offensive line,” he said. “That’s why we made it, and we’ll see how it goes.

“When you trade for another player, you have to give up something,” he said of the decision to part ways with Strong, a fourth-round pick in 2022. “You have to give up something to get something. We’re not looking to get rid of anybody, we had to give up something to get a player we felt like we needed.”

Wheatley and Lowe could help shore up a depleted offensive line, a position where depth has been an issue all summer. Right guard Mike Onwenu, who underwent offseason surgery on his ankle, made his first appearance on the practice field last week. Left guard Cole Strange went down a few weeks ago with an undisclosed injury, and while he’s been at practice, he’s been limited. And Riley Reiff, a veteran signed as a free agent in the offseason who has been played right guard this summer, went down with an injury in the preseason finale against the Titans, and was not spotted at practice Sunday.

“It’s an insurance policy that you don’t know whether you’re going to need or not,” Belichick said. “One of the things about the offensive line is the amount of teamwork and communication that goes with those five players. Putting a new one in is not the easiest thing to do; it’s never easy, but it’s not the easiest thing to do because of the coordination that needs to take place between all five of those players. We did that last year with Conor [McDermott]; we were forced to. And he did a good job of it. It was probably about as good of a transition as I could have hoped for. But that’s not really the way that you want to go.

“You try and have as much depth on your roster because of the contingencies, not knowing for sure when you’re going to need that. Tom Brady got hurt in 2008, first game, and turns out you need depth at that position with [Matt] Cassel. And that never happened again. A little bit of that is unpredictable. But you just have to be prepared. And we felt like this was an opportunity to work with two young players who would give us that. We’ll see how it goes.”

Roster cutdown continues

Between Sunday’s cuts and the pair of trades, the Patriots entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. Like every team in the league, they need to get down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Belichick was asked why they got a jump on things by announcing 11 cuts on Sunday.

“There’s a number of reasons for that. One of them being just volume. We have to make 37 transactions. And in some cases, where the decision is clear-cut, I think it just helps the player get a little bit of a head start on his future. We don’t have a spot for them here,” he said. “They’ve worked hard. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve done their best. Maybe there’s a spot for them somewhere else? Giving them the opportunity to get out there, a little bit ahead of the pack and at least know they can start to put some feelers out, or their agent will start to work on it.

“You don’t want to not give those players at least the time and courtesy of an explanation and a decision and closure to it, if you will. I think they deserve that based on what they’ve given me,” he added. “When you try and do 37 guys in an hour or whatever, it can feel pretty dismissive of what the players effort and commitment has been. I want to recognize that, because some of these guys, they’ve worked as hard as they could for the last however many months, and in some cases years, and done everything they could. Unfortunately, we all know 90 has got to go to 53. There are 37 players who can’t be on the 53-man roster, and we all know that when we signed up for it. And I’ve been on waivers myself a few times. I know what that’s like to be told ‘You don’t have a place here.’ Some of us end up somewhere else. It’s part of the process. Whether it’s the right or wrong thing to do, I don’t know. But I try to do the best I can, and I try be respectful to the players and what they’re going through and what their future is.”

